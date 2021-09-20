Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage extended till March 2022

New Delhi: Centre has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN by six more months, till March 2022.

The earlier deadline was till September 30.

Accordingly, the decision came as a relief measure for tax players during pandemic era.

"The Central Government, in continuation of its commitment to address the hardship being faced by various stakeholders on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, has, on consideration of representations received from various stakeholders, decided to extend timelines for compliances under the Income-tax Act, 1961," CBDT said in a statement late on Friday night.