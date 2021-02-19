Deendayal Port surpasses 100 MMT cargo handling target

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Deendayal Port, which is one of the 12 major ports in India, has surpassed the 100 million metric tonne (MMT) target in cargo handling.
The Deendayal Port, which was earlier known as Kandla Port, is situated in Kutch district in Gujarat. The port handled 13.25 MMT of liquid cargo and 43.76 MMT of dry cargo containers at Kandla.
The port also handled 43.3 MMT at Vadinar (which includes trans-shipment), the containerized cargo crossed 4.5 lakh twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) during this period, grossing an overall figure of 100 MMT.
Crude oil, petroleum product, coal, salt, edible oil, fertiliser, sugar, timber, soyabean and wheat are some of the major commodities handled by the Deendayal Port.
Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, appreciated the workload efficiency of the Deendayal Port, saying that it is indeed a major achievement in the challenging Covid-19 times.
--IANS
