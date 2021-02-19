Deendayal Port surpasses 100 MMT cargo handling target

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Deendayal Port, which is one of the 12 major ports in India, has surpassed the 100 million metric tonne (MMT) target in cargo handling.

The Deendayal Port, which was earlier known as Kandla Port, is situated in Kutch district in Gujarat. The port handled 13.25 MMT of liquid cargo and 43.76 MMT of dry cargo containers at Kandla.