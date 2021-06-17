Del Monte launches packaged 'King Coconut Water' in India

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Packaged foods brand Del Monte has announced the launch of its packaged 'King Coconut Water' in India.
Native to Sri Lanka, King Coconut is known for its superior taste and health benefits
Del Monte is the first brand in India to offer King Coconut Water.
Del Monte's King Coconut Water, which is 100 per cent preservative free, comes in limited edition offer of 250 ml tetra pack for Rs 269. It is available at leading modern retail outlets as well as online at amazon.in and grofers with attractive introductory offers.
Yogesh Bellani, CEO of FieldFresh Foods said: "Del Monte's preservative free and world-class packaging keeps the goodness of King Coconut Water intact. We have received phenomenally positive response to the product during pre-launch trials and believe that we have a highly differentiated offering in this fast-growing category."
The packaged coconut water market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23 per cent. As per research undertaken by FieldFresh Foods, in the post pandemic era, one in two customers, intends to spend more on health and wellness products/supplements to boost health and immunity.
