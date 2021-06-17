Del Monte launches packaged 'King Coconut Water' in India

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Packaged foods brand Del Monte has announced the launch of its packaged 'King Coconut Water' in India.

Native to Sri Lanka, King Coconut is known for its superior taste and health benefits

Del Monte is the first brand in India to offer King Coconut Water.

Del Monte's King Coconut Water, which is 100 per cent preservative free, comes in limited edition offer of 250 ml tetra pack for Rs 269. It is available at leading modern retail outlets as well as online at amazon.in and grofers with attractive introductory offers.