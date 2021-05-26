Delhi Airport handles 100th Covid relief flight in 29 days

According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, the airport has so far handled 100 relief flights during the second wave of the pandemic, which brought in aid from over 36 countries.

New Delhi: Delhi's IGI Airport on Tuesday handled the 100th Covid-19 relief flight, which brought about 10 metric tonnes of medical aid from Russia.

"Between April 27 and May 25, Delhi Airport handled 1,750 MT of relief materials that arrived from several countries. During this period, Delhi Airport successfully handled some of the largest military and commercial aircraft, which include Antonov-124, C-130 Globemasters, C-5, C-17 and IL-76, among other freighters," DIAL said in a statement.

As per the statement, these planes brought in consignments of various relief materials such as oxygen generating plants, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, masks, ventilators, Remdesivir injections, patient beds and medicines like Veklury or Toclizumab etc.

At present, Delhi Airport is the largest cargo hub airport of South Asia , with two integrated cargo terminals having annual cargo handling capacity of 1.8 million MT, which is scalable to 2.3 million MT.

