Delhi Airport set to reopen T2 on Thursday

Accordingly, the resumption of operations at T2 will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements per day and increase progressively up to 280 expected by the end of August.

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) GMR Group-led consortium - Delhi International Airport Ltd - will recommence flight operations from Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 2 with effect from Thursday, July 22.

"The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase."

"About 27 counters - 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - are available to cater to the passengers of respective flights," DIAL said.

According to DIAL, the first flight scheduled from T2 after reopening of this terminal would be a Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight.

"DIAL has taken several safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure safety of passengers, as directed by the Government of India."

After resumption of flight operations on October 1, 2020, commercial operations of domestic flights were suspended again at T2 on May 18, 2021, following significant drop in domestic air traffic.

"The decision to resume T2 operations has been taken after Delhi Airport started witnessing gradual growth in passenger footfall post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various states since June."

