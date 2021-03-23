Delhi govt's new excise policy proposes sweeping changes: Sisodia

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the days of the well-organised syndicate liquor mafia which has influence on the liquor business are long gone. He said the committee of Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to look after the new excise policy has suggested some sweeping changes and many of those suggestions have been accepted in the cabinet meeting.

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has lowered the legal drinking age in the city from 25 to 21 under its new excise policy. The proposal was passed in a Delhi Cabinet meeting on Monday. The new excise policy would be implemented in the city soon.

Sisodia said, "Steps have been taken aiming to clean the liquor system of the national capital and to rectify liquor trading. Reforms in excise policy will act as a major blow to the liquor mafia in Delhi. The mafia will do everything to obstruct these reforms."

He continued, "The Delhi government will not operate any liquor shops and all shops will be run through private vendors. A bidding process will be conducted soon. We have decided not to increase the prices. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital." He added,"We have decided that the government will get out of the liquor retail business, because of the huge revenue loss. Under the new policy, we have also mandated a minimum of 500-feet space for any liquor shop. Liquor shops will not have any counter facing towards the road."

Sisodia, who also holds the finance end education portfolios, said the government will ensure that there is no open drinking in market areas or near wine shops.

At present, 60 per cent liquor shops in the national capital are run by the Delhi government, while the remaining 40 per cent are operated by private vendors.

From the total 272 wards in Delhi, 79 are with zero liquor shops. Around 45 wards have just one shop. Around 58 per cent of Delhi is either un-served or under-served and only 8 per cent area is normally served. There are around 37 wards where more than three liquor shops are present.

The minister further told mediapersons that around 50 per cent of liquor shops in the Capital are located in just 45 wards. "This clearly shows that in Delhi the liquor sale distribution is very unequal. The maximum revenue is coming from 189 liquor shops of just 46 wards," he added.

The new excise policy will ensure that that consumers below the age of 21 cannot get access to the establishment that serves liquor without supervision. "People below 21 years will not be allowed inside restaurants where liquor is served if they are coming alone or in a group of under-age children. The international concept of 'Age Gating' will be introduced," the minister added.

According to Sisodia, non-duty paid liquor sale will be stopped in Delhi after the new policy gets implemented.

The Delhi government expects to improve on its revenue collections up to 20 percent per annum. He claimed around 14,00,700 people have sent their suggestions regarding new excise policy and the reforms have been introduced on the basis of people's recommendations.

