Delhi HC notice on Tata Motor's plea against rejection of cluster scheme bid

The manual submission was done at 3.54 p.m. on December 22, the TML said, praying for an urgent listing in this regard.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by Tata Motors Ltd (TML) challenging the rejection of manual submission of its bids for operation of 450 buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme.

The TML's writ petition, filed through Karanjawala & Co, was listed before a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.

The matter was argued by senior advocate Gopal Jain assisted by the Karanjawala & Co team comprising of advocates Nandini Gore, Aditi Bhatt, Neha Khandelwal, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, and Karanveer Singh.

The bench observed that it is inclined to hear the issue if a delay in manual submission of documents would result in disqualification of TML from the bidding process if a valid online bid has been duly submitted on time.

Issued notice, the court granted interim relief to TML, recording the undertaking of the government that the contract will not be awarded to any bidder before the next date of hearing, January 18, 2022.