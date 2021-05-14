Delhi IPS officer distributes immunity kits, masks to colleagues on the streets

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) It might not be sufficient to save them for long from the Covid-19 pandemic, but the initiative of a senior IPS officer to distribute immunity booster kits among his colleagues carrying out their duties in the field would boost their morale and help maintain law and order in the city when the second wave of the infection is at its peak.

Joint Commissioner of Police New Delhi Range, Jaspal Singh, took the initiative to provide a supporting hand as most of his junior colleagues -- officers of the rank of constable and head constable-- are not well equipped with these items.

Walking the extra mile, Singh was on Thursday seen on roads in his district range distributing immunity booster kits comprising of Vitamin C tablets, multivitamin tablets, Amla, N-95 masks, sanitisers and thermos bottle to the staff of New Delhi district and those performing duties in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi, Eish Singhal, said, "The endeavour is to enhance the immunity of the staff and keep them safe amid the ongoing pandemic".

With its twitter handle 'We Serve Delhi DilSe', the New Delhi district police and Ministry of Home Affairs also praised the efforts of its Joint Commissioner.

The nearly 85,000-strong Delhi Police force maintains law and order in the national capital. Even during the second wave of pandemic, Delhi Police personnel have been performing their duties at the same pace as normal days at a time when venturing outdoors is considered dangerous by experts and doctors. The present cumulative figure of the Covid infection is recorded nearly 14 lakh, including more than 20,000 deaths.

India on Friday registered 3,43,144 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4,000 deaths in the past 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry's latest report.

