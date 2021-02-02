Delhi Police allocated Rs 8,644 crore in Budget

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 8,644.12 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.
Of the total amount, Rs 8,100.2 crore has been earmarked for establishment related expenditure while 237.9 crore has been marked for upgradation and expansion of the communication infrastructure, modernisation of equipment, installation of traffic signals, upgradation of training and procurement of vehicles for policing.
A total of Rs 306 crore will be spent on police infrastructure -- construction of office buildings, residential buildings and development of a new police headquarters building.
Besides, Rs 10.14 crore has been allocated separately under the scheme for safety of women (financed from Nirbhaya Fund) in addition to the total allocation for construction of a building for a Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC)/Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER) and various other activities for awareness and gender sensitisation.