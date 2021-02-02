Delhi Police allocated Rs 8,644 crore in Budget

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 8,644.12 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

Of the total amount, Rs 8,100.2 crore has been earmarked for establishment related expenditure while 237.9 crore has been marked for upgradation and expansion of the communication infrastructure, modernisation of equipment, installation of traffic signals, upgradation of training and procurement of vehicles for policing.