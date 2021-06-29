Delhi Police reunite 2 minors with their families

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP, South Delhi, said that the officers at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station had received a complaint that a four-year-old girl had gone missing.

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday reunited two children who had gone missing with their families, officials said.

He said that a team was immediately constituted to trace the girl, given the sensitivity of the matter as the missing kid was a minor girl.

"The missing girl child was traced near the Babu Park in South Delhi," Thakur said, adding that no foul play was found in the matter.

"Thereafter, the missing girl child was reunited with her family," he said.

Highlighting the second case, Thakur said that a 15-year-old boy was also reunited with his family.

He said that during a routine visit of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team to the observation homes for counselling of children, its members came across a 15-year-old boy.

"He was found as a vagabond at the Old Delhi Railway Station and was admitted to the CWC Kingsway camp before being sent to the Kasturba Niketan at Lajpat Nagar for isolation," Thakur said.

"During counseling, the boy couldn't reveal his complete address. The AHTU team then added the broken pieces of information and got a clue," he said, adding that the AHTU team shared the details of the boy with the district control room and it was found that no FIR was lodged in the boy's name.

"The AHTU team shared the boy's name and his father's name with the local police and with their continuous efforts, his parents were finally traced. The boy has been handed over to his father," he added.

--IANS

aks/arm