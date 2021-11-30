Delhi's IGI Airport to become 'Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport' by 2030

"At Delhi Airport, we are on a strong environment progress journey and we are confident to become 'net zero carbon emission' airport by 2030, following the 'Airport Carbon Accreditation' guidelines," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.

New Delhi: The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is set to become 'Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport' by 2030.

"Towards this direction, we have initiated various environmentally sustainable programmes, such as introduction of 'TaxiBot', adoption of electric vehicles etc."

In techincal terms, "carbon neutral" refers to a policy of not increasing carbon emissions and of achieving carbon reduction through offsets.

According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) - a GMR-led consortium, which operates the airport, Ait is committed to run its business in environment-friendly and sustainable manner by minimising adverse impact of its activities on the environment with necessary pollution control systems and safeguards.

DIAL has implemented various programmes at the airport such as use of renewable energy, development of green airport infrastructures and multiple passenger connectivity networks, energy conservation and efficiency improvements and stakeholder partnership programs.

Its energy efficient and environment friendly infrastructure includes electric vehicle charging facility, state-of-the-art Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Water Treatment Plant (WTP), energy efficient lighting systems, advanced fuel hydrant systems etc.

In addition to this, DIAL has also taken several technologically advanced measures such as adoption of electric vehicles and Taxibots.