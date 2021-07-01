Delhi's peak power demand crosses 7,000 MW

This is only the third year in Delhi's power history that the peak power demand has crossed 7,000 MW. In 2018, the peak power demand had crossed the 7,000 MW for the first time, clocking 7,016 MW. In 2019, it had peaked at 7,409 MW.

Power discom BSES, in a statement, said that proper planning and a robust distribution network enabled its discoms to successfully meet the load in their area.

Because of the lockdown, Delhi's peak power demand recorded last year (6,314 MW) on June 29, 2020, was lower than the all-time high peak power demand of 7,409 MW on July 2, 2019.

Moreover, in June last year, Delhi's peak power demand had crossed 6,000 MW, clocking 6,193 MW only on June 18, 2020.

Delhi's peak power demand is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW. Though the original estimates were around 7,900 MW.

Further, BSES discoms are geared up to source adequate electricity to meet the power demand of over 4.5 million consumers and 18 million residents in south, west, east and central Delhi, including essential services such as hospitals, labs, quarantine centres, vaccination centres among others, without compromising the safety of its employees.

Apart from a robust distribution network and accurate load-forecasting, BSES discoms have also made proper arrangement, including long-term PPAs and banking to meet the electricity demands of Delhi consumers, the company statement said.

BSES discoms will arrange up to 600 MW of power through banking arrangements during the summer months. Additionally, BSES is also receiving 220+ MW of wind power, 31 MW from Waste-to Energy and 138 MW of solar power from SECI.

It is also being helped by 110 MW of roof-top solar installed on roof-tops in south, west, east and central Delhi.

--IANS

rrb/sn/vd