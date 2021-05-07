Delhi's Rajinder Nagar gets another vaccination centre

"Delhi Government kickstarts another vaccination facility in our Rajinder Nagar constituency. Hassle free, hygienic Covid vaccination in a Delhi Government school. Come one, come all !! Location - Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, C block, Naraina Vihar," Raghav Chadha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA from Rajinder Nagar constituency, said on Twitter on Friday.

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Days after the Delhi government set up a vaccination centre with a capacity of inoculating around 3,000 people daily in the national capital's Rajinder Nagar area, it claimed to have started another such facility at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya.

The Delhi government has already set up a vaccination centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Rajinder Nagar. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the centre on Wednesday to review the vaccination programme preparations.

Kejriwal on Thursday said that if the vaccine is provided in sufficient quantities, Delhi government will prepare itself to conduct mass vaccination drives across the national capital and will vaccinate all the people in the next three months.

The Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCDs) have sent proposals to the AAP government to seek its approval to set up a vaccination centre at the community level.

