Delhivery launches C2C express parcel service

The new product enables individuals to ship parcels to friends and family across over 19,000 pin codes and over 2,500 cities in India, from the convenience of their homes, the company said.

Easily accessible on direct.delhivery.com, customers can simply book their parcel online instead of visiting and waiting at a store, which has so far been common practice.

The doorstep pickup provides convenience with complete adherence to all safety and hygiene guidelines, alongside real-time parcel tracking.

Rohan Shanbhag, Sr Vice President Sales, said: "We are now offering a seamless parcel service for individuals, both within the city and across the country. Driving innovation in a sector that has been largely traditional so far, we aim to bring technology-enabled online booking convenience to your doorstep."

"Strategically, it is a natural extension of our extensive and swift pan-India network, and the move will further cement our position as the preferred service provider for enterprises and individuals alike."

--IANS

rrb/sn/sdr/