Dell launches 17 next gen servers to help firms decode data

Dell-EMC PowerEdge servers and systems management can deliver up to 85 per cent time savings on average and eliminate dozens of steps with automation, the company said in a statement.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Dell Technologies on Wednesday announced to refresh its PowerEdge server portfolio with 17 next-generation servers that will help firms analyse and take action on data wherever it resides.

"Remote working culture has led to a huge rise in the amount of data being generated, a constant challenge for organizations to harness actionable insights.

"The solution will offer organizations a diverse portfolio that will allow them to bring computing power closer to their data, perform a deeper analysis at a faster pace and empower their digital transformation journeys, whenever needed," said Manish Gupta, Senior Director and GM, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India.

The AI-optimised PowerEdge servers now feature PCIe Gen 4.0 -- doubling throughput performance over the previous generation -- and up to six accelerators per server to support the most challenging, data-intensive workloads.

"With the launch of Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio, not only are we re-imagining the demands of IT at the Edge but also empowering our customers with the help of emerging technologies, to reach their targets at a much faster pace," said Anil Sethi, VP and GM-Channels, Dell Technologies India.

