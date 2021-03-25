Den Networks OFS opens on Friday

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Jio Futuristic Digital Holdings Private Limited, Jio Digital Distribution Holdings Private Limited and Jio Television Distribution Holdings Private Limited as the sellers have issued a notice for proposed offer for sale (OFS) of the equity shares of Den Networks Ltd.
As per a stock exchange filing, the sellers propose to sell in aggregate up to 5.54 crore equity shares representing 11.63 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company on Thursday for non-retail investors only and on March 30 for retail investors.
The sale shares are proposed to be sold through a separate, designated window of the BSE and the NSE.
The floor price for the sale shall be Rs 48.50 per equity share. On Thursday, the stock closed at Rs 54.80 crore, down by 2.32 per cent.
--IANS
san/arm