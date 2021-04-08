DGCA denies foreign carrier permission to operate B737Max in India (IANS Exclusive)



According to the chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), no foreign air carrier can operate or overfly the aircraft in India till regulatory clearances is given to the Boeing 737Max.

Recently, DGCA denied permission to FlyDubai to operate Boeing 737Max in India.

"We will need some more time to gauge the performance of the aircraft and therefore the permission has been denied for the time being," said Arun Kumar, Director General of DGCA.