DGCA seeks India-UK airfare details from airlines

The minimum one-way fare on the Delhi-London non-stop route of the economy class in August for Vistara is in the range of Rs 1,03,191-1,21,356. The British Airways fares are in the range of Rs 1,28,916 to Rs 1,47,544.

The development comes amid a uproar among the air travellers over high airfares as India-UK flights restart on Sunday after a pause of around three and half months.

New Delhi: Civil aviation regulator DGCA has sought details of airlines' fares for the India-UK route.

Fares of Air India flights are at least Rs 1,15,936.

According to industry experts, the fares are likely to remain elevated as long as the weekly limit of 30 direct flights between India and UK continues.

International fares cannot be regulated as they are driven by demand and supply, sector stakeholders said.

The only way to rationalise the prices is to increase the number of flights between the two countries.

The UK government has moved India from the 'red' to the 'amber' list with effect Sunday (August 8).

