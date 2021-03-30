DGCA wants 'spot fines' on those violating Covid protocols

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) India's civil aviation regulator has advised airport operators to take punitive action by imposing 'spot fines' against passengers violating Covid-19 safety protocols.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said: "The possibility of taking punitive action, such as levy of spot fines in accordance with law, shall also be explored with the local police authorities so as to serve a deterrent for violation of Covid-19 protocol."