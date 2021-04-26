DGFT starts 'Covid Helpdesk' for int'l trade related issues

In this regard, the DGFT has operationalised a 'Covid-19 Helpdesk' to support and seek suitable resolutions to issues arising with respect to international trade.

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Union Commerce Ministry and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have undertaken to monitor the status of exports and imports, and the difficulties being faced by the trade stakeholders in view of the alarming surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

This helpdesk would look into the issues relating to the Department of Commerce/DGFT, import and export licensing issues, Customs clearance delays and complexities arising thereon, import/export documentation issues, banking matters etc.

It would also collect and collate trade related issues concerning the other ministries/departments/agencies of the Central government and the state governments and will coordinate to seek their support and provide possible resolutions.

To take advantage of the helpdesk, exporters and importers may be required to submit information on the DGFT website relating to their issues on which support is required. Alternatively, one can send their issues through e-mail as well.

The status of resolutions and feedback may be tracked using the status tracker under the DGFT Helpdesk Services. Email and SMS would also be sent as and when the status of these tickets are updated, a Commerce Ministry statement said.

