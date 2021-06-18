Dhamakedaar opening Rattan Revolt sells Rs 50 crores worth ebikes in 2 hours

The company, RattanIndia-Revolt, had to shut down the bookings of th electric motorcycle in less than two hours of them going live on their website www.revoltmotors.com.

RattanIndia Enterprises, which recently acquired a stake in homegrown electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Revolt Motors, on Friday said that it had received electrifying response on the reopening of bookings of RV400 electric bike.

The brand sold Rs 50 crore worth of their flagship model RV400 in Friday's flash sale.

The bike is currently available in six cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The deliveries of the booked motorcycles will start from September 2021.

In addition to this, seeing the demand for its product in the Indian market, the company will also reopen the bookings of the RV400 soon.

With reduction in the price of electric motorcycle after FAME II incentive revision and the Delhi government incentive on electric vehicles, the bike is currently priced at less than Rs 1 lakh in the national capital.

Revolt motorcycles have been an instant hit with the customers. Revolters across the cities have clocked over 2,00,00,000 kilometres so far. Revolt is also looking to expand the distributor and service network across 35 cities in India.

The RV400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium-Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of 85km/h. The bike can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and KMs done, and also the option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your Revolt's battery at, and be on-the-move in less than 60 seconds.

Iss dhamakedar opening ke liye bahut bahut dhanyawad 🙏🏻 @RevoltMotorsIN pic.twitter.com/mC8AnSUJLy — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) June 18, 2021

