DHFL logs Q4 net profit of Rs 96.75 cr

Mumbai: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.75 crore for the January-March quarter.

During the same quarter of FY2019-20, the bankrupt NBFC had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,507.01 crore.

Its total revenue from operations during the fourth quarter of FY21 was Rs 2,034.53 crore.