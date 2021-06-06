DHFL logs Q4 net profit of Rs 96.75 cr

Mumbai: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.75 crore for the January-March quarter.
During the same quarter of FY2019-20, the bankrupt NBFC had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,507.01 crore.
Its total revenue from operations during the fourth quarter of FY21 was Rs 2,034.53 crore.
For the financial year 2020-21, DHFL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15,051.17 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the NBFC said: "The company has not made any provision for interest on borrowings amounting to Rs 1,91,213 lakh and Rs 7,65,155 lakh for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2021, respectively, in view of the company's current Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)."