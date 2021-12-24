Digital Push: NDTV's shares zoom three-fold in 2021

Notably, the Nifty media index has risen 40 per cent to 2,248 points in 2021 so far. The index value provides an indication to the investors about the performance in a certain sector.

New Delhi: In line with the benchmark equity indices, share prices of NDTV have almost increased three-fold in the year-to-date period of 2021.

Founded in 1988, New Delhi Television (NDTV) was the first private TV news channel in India.

Keeping pace with changing technologies, the asset-light media house has ramped up its footprints in digital and online space.

The media outlet's share prices have risen from Rs 41 on January 1, 2021 to Rs 121 at Thursday's close, up over 192 per cent during the period.

Just in the past one-month, it's shares rose 46 per cent, thereby hitting multi-year highs.

On December 1, 2021, the company entered into a 10-year deal with Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web. The decade-long deal is expected to bring in revenue of Rs 750 crore.

The company's current market capitalisation is worth Rs 782 crore, NSE data showed.

Ndtv.com, the online version of the news provider, has reportedly garnered nearly 200 million "unique views" and is one of the fastest growing online news portals in the country.

It is one of the profitable online content companies operating in the sector.

The company's standalone net profit nearly doubled to Rs 10.2 crore during Q2FY22, the best-ever for the period reported so far.

Besides, it claimed that the borrowings of the company have decreased by Rs 33.9 crore since the start of the current financial year.