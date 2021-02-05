Dissenters are put in jail: Raut

Referring to farmers' agitation, Raut said, "MPs, Journalist are being booked under sedition cases, what kind of treatment you have meted out to them".

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday slammed the government for registering false cases against those who are dissenting. He was speak during the President motion of thanks.

Raut also raised the matter of WhatsApp chats of a known journalist that went public last days, naming the scribe the Shiv Sena leader said that he (the journalist) has violated the Official Secrets Act. He questioned the government that which kind of case are you going to register against him... it's a matter of national security.

Speaking about the Republic Day incident, Raut said: "It should be made public that those who climbed the Red Fort and created ruckus, are close to whom... and why no action has been taken against Deep Sidhu?"

He said why Kangana Ranaut has been given so much liberty. Earlier, the CPI MP Binoy Vishwam had also criticised the government for handling the farmers agitation and said that the government should withdraw the farm laws immediately.

