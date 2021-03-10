Dixon Technologies expansion to add up to 4K jobs in Andhra

The company's Chairman Sunil Vachani, Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Sharma and others met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday.

Amaravati: Dixon Technologies, a manufacturer of mobiles, variables, laptops, tablets, security equipment and cameras, is planning to add up to 4,000 jobs in Andhra Pradesh by way of expanding its operations.

"It's a good development that Dixon Technologies has come forward to invest in the Kopparthi electronic manufacturing cluster. The state government would extend its complete support to the companies which are ready to invest in Andhra Pradesh," said Reddy.

Vachani and Sharma informed the Chief Minister that Dixon Technologies would provide employment to nearly 2,000-3,000 people at its Kopparthi unit in Kadapa district.

They also told Reddy that the company envisages to add 1,000 more jobs in Tirupati, including partnering with Bosch company to set up a washing machine manufacturing unit in the home appliances division.

