DIZO Star 300, Star 500 feature phones now in India

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) DIZO, the first brand under the realme TechLife ecosystem, on Thursday launched two new feature phones -- DIZO Star 300 and DIZO Star 500 -- at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,799, respectively.

"The launch of these two feature phones embarks on the brand's philosophy and a journey that aims to empower everyone to enjoy their desired life, enhanced by Smart Tech Life," the company said in a statement.

"The phones are designed in a way that they look classic and trendy, fulfilling your requirement of a feature phone at very reasonable price points," it added.

Ergonomically designed, the DIZO Star 300 features a 1.77-inch screen. With a massive 2,550mAh battery, it offers up to 18 days of standby time and 21+ hours of call time.

The phone is powered to keep up with users' busy life and with 32MB of storage, users can store up to 1,000 phone numbers and 200 messages.

Users can also add external storage of up to 64GB via a micro SD card to store their favourite content.

The phone is compatible in 8 languages including English, Hindi and regional languages such as Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali and Kannada.

Further, there is FM Radio, MP3 player, games and built-in torch for the users along with other features such as calendar, alarm, tasks and calculator.

Featuring a 2.8-inch Display, DIZO Star 500 gives its users bigger fonts, bigger icons and a more comfortable user experience.

Packed with a 1,900mAh battery, it gives up to 17 hours of talk time and 13 days of standby time for users to stay connected when they are out and about.

DIZO Star 500 is also compatible with 5 local languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Telugu.

It features Bluetooth, alarm, sound recorder, calendar, calculator and files.

With MP3 Playback, FM Radio, Games and a 0.3MP Camera, the phone offers multimedia entertainment as well.

The company has recently unveiled its first true wireless stereo earbuds -- GoPods D -- along with the DIZO Wireless neckband earphones in India.

