DLF logs Q4 net profit of Rs 481 crore

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) DLF on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 481 crore for the January-March qaurter of FY 2020-21, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 42 per cent.

Its consolidated revenue increased 2 per cent to Rs 1,907 crore, the company said in a statement.

"Our business exhibited resilient performance amidst a challenging year. We remain confident of delivering our business goals," it said.