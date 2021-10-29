DLF's Q2FY22 YoY consolidated net profit up 61%

New Delhi: Real estate major DLF on Thursday reported a rise of 61 per cent in its Q2FY22 consolidated net profit on a year-on-year basis.

Accordingly, the Q2FY22 net profit rose to Rs 380 crore over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

"Our focused actions on collections along with prudent capital allocation has led to significant cash generation of Rs 759 crore during the quarter," the company said in a statement.