Domestic YoY air passenger traffic zooms in May

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Low base effect, due to Covid restrictions in 2020, pushed India's domestic air passenger traffic higher in May 2021.
The country's scheduled domestic flight operations recommenced on May 25, 2020 after suspension due to Covid-19 in end March.
However, during the second wave in 2021, limited civil aviation operations were permitted.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passengers ferried by domestic airlines during last month rose to 21.15 lakh as against over 2.8 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year.
"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-May 2021 were 312.23 lakh as against 331.94 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of (-) 5.94 per cent and monthly growth of 651.96 per cent," the DGCA said in its May data report.
