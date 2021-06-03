Dr Oetker Celebrates World Environment Day every day

New Delhi: With the World Environment Day around the corner, the Dr Oetker Company, a European Legacy in Cakes, Pizzas, Sandwiches and Subs (or a European Legacy in Pleasure Food since 1891), through Group's Global Sustainability Charter has adopted measures in India to preserve the ecology of the country.

Dr Oetker's Global Sustainability Charter is focussed on 3 dimensions - Food, World and Community. Numerous projects focussed on supporting the consumer's need for a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle, achieving climate neutrality and ensuring employee expectations regarding the environmental and social obligations of their employer are met, are underway globally and in India too.

Commenting on the Sustainability Charter, Oliver Mirza, CEO and Managing Director, Dr Oetker Indian Subcontinent, said, "As a socially responsible organisation, the Dr Oetker Company recognises its responsibility towards people and the planet. By rolling out the Dr Oetker Sustainability Charter, we keep our consumers' need for a conscious lifestyle in mind, work towards ensuring fair and sustainable conditions along the supply chain and minimizing our ecological footprint. All this, while we, at Dr Oetker, continue to produce high-quality pleasure food for sustainable moments of enjoyment, and offer the consumers more and more relevant solutions around the product ranges."

For Dr Oetker building a food processing plant which requires huge quantities of water in the dry state of Rajasthan was unthinkable (or better irresponsible). Right from the outset the construction team was briefed on the importance of undertaking water and energy conservation measures.

The sprawling plant across 14 acres with manufacturing capacity of over 50,000 tonnes, ensures a zero discharge production. All effluents produced during the manufacturing process are treated and reused within the factory premises. In addition, the focus has been on harvesting rain water and the plant annually harvests over 1,00,000 tonnes. In an endeavour to reduce water consumption, over 50kl of water per day is saved simply by adopting air cooled chillers and ensuring condensate recovery. The plant has actively put in measures to conserve energy and adopt natural gas wherever possible.

Glass was used extensively - with huge windows and skylights allowing natural light and reducing the dependence on LED lighting. Usage of glass was a challenge during the storms in the vast openness of Kaharani and once the skylight even flew off during construction. However, this measure alone has saved 100kwh of electricity daily.

"We also use double glazed windows throughout the plant not only in compliance with NBC guidelines but keeping in mind the need to conserve energy with airconditioning. For the same reason we have insulated the entire factory with a thick insulation layer. Natural gas is used rather than diesel to run our boiler and bake lines. Every small step counts," says Mirza.

Usage of LED lights in the facility reduced energy consumption by over 15 per cent. The above mentioned insulation of the entire building in addition to using double glazed glass has reduced energy consumption by 25 per cent.

Besides water, effluent and energy measures, Dr Oetker has been committed to reducing plastic waste with a pledge to process 1020 metric tonnes of plastic waste by 2021. Creating a core team that's focused on this has helped. A total of 2.16 metric tonnes of plastic usage and 1 metric tonne of paper usage has been reduced due to optimization of packaging material to reduce waste.

Another team is focused on creating innovative products that offer our consumers indulgent food experiences whilst catering to healthier and sustainable lifestyles e.g. Monosodium Glutamate which is usually used a flavour enhancer, has been eliminated from the entire product range.

