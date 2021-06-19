Dream Sports Foundation extends aid to Covid-hit sports professionals

DSF, the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, said in a statement on Saturday that it has "successfully supported over 3,500 sports professionals across 29 sports during the pandemic as part of its Back on Track programme. Out of the 3,500 beneficiaries, 3,300 are current and retired athletes, over 100 are coaches, and more than 70 are sports support staff and journalists.

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Over 3,500 sports professionals across 29 sports -- including 3,300 current and retired athletes -- have received financial and equipment support from Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) through its 'Back on Track' initiative to tide over the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The beneficiaries are from 24 states and three union territories in India. In Delhi, over 100 sports professionals have received significant aid through this initiative," the DSF statement said.

"Launched in August 2020 on National Sports Day, 'Back on Track' has been able to help people in need from the sports industry by providing financial aid, training and sports equipment support, coaching, proper diet and nutrition, monthly stipends and hygiene kits. To ensure that the aid reached the most affected members of the Indian sports ecosystem, DSF also helped 16 NGOs across the country, including Nav Sahyog Foundation, Dribble Academy, Nagaland Football Foundation, The Right Pitch, The Ball Project and many more."

Bhavit Sheth, the COO and co-founder of Dream Sports & Dream11, said, "Owing to the lack of opportunities and resources due to the pandemic, many sports professionals and athletes were giving up on their dreams as they were unable to sustain themselves. We wanted to help them land on their feet and take strides towards their personal and sporting goals through 'Back on Track'.

"We are glad that we could reach several sports beneficiaries pan-India and provide integral support within the last nine months," said Sheth.

DSF had also donated Rs 15 crore to Give India and ACT Grants for providing medical relief through the supply of medical equipment, hospital beds and aid vaccination drives across India.

