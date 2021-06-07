Ducati launches BS6 Panigale V4, Diavel 1260 in India

With the launch of these new models, Ducati has already delivered on 8 of the 12 bike launches promised for India in 2021.

New Delhi: Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati on Monday announced the launch of the much-awaited Ducati Panigale V4 and Diavel 1260, expanding its BS6 range in India.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, "We set out with an aggressive BS6 bike launch plan for 2021 and I am delighted that we have been able to deliver on it. Both the Panigale V4, V4 S and the Diavel 1260, 1260 S are an exciting addition to our entire range of bikes and helps us get closer to a more versatile line-up."

Priced at Rs 18.49 Lakh , the Diavel 1260 is available in Total Black while the Diavel 1260 S priced at Rs 21.49 lakh is available in Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. The Panigale V4, is priced at Rs 23.50 lakh whereas the Panigale V4 S is priced at Rs 28.40 Lakh.

"While the Diavel caters to riders looking for a stylish power cruiser to munch miles on, the Panigale is a track enthusiast's dream and represent Ducati's best in super bike category. We are thrilled that these products are finally in the country and I can't wait for our customers to lay their hands on. I hope and pray that things get better for our country soon and riders can go back to the asphalt, where they truly belong," Chandra said.

For 2021, the Panigale V4 and V4 S are BS6 compliant while maintaining the maximum power and torque levels from the 2020 model. The BS6 version of the Desmosedici Stradale engine delivers 214 HP of power at 13,000 RPM and 124.0 NM of torque at 9,500 rpm. In order to eliminate any loss of power with the switch to BS6, the exhaust uses larger catalysts (+10 mm in length) and with a new technology of impregnation of noble metals, essential for maximizing the ability to convert polluting gases.

Co-developed by engineers from Ducati Corse and the Ducati Style Center, the new PanigaleV4 model range features a series of structural, aerodynamic, & electronic changes designed to increase stability & responsiveness for an exciting experience on the track. The new generation aerodynamic package on the PanigaleV4 now mirrors that of the V4 R.

The Panigale V4's electronic package has also evolved and now includes the latest generation Ducati Traction Control which is even more predictive: the DTC EVO 3 with a strategy derived from Ducati Corse. Thanks to the continuous monitoring of the angular acceleration of the crankshaft and the speed of the rear wheel, the system prevents slippage of the rear wheel in mid-corner, when you reopen the throttle at the maximum lean angle. This translates into a more neutral behaviour of the bike when exiting the corners, giving the rider a better feeling.

The Panigale V4 for 2021 features a new Riding Mode strategy that allows the rider to make quick comparisons between two different configurations on the track to define the best set-up. The Race Riding Mode has been split into two specific mappings for track use (Race A and Race B), now freely comparable in the individual parameters, which complement the already existing Sport and Street. The Riding Modes allows the riders to choose between four different pre-set riding styles to offer the Panigale V4 behaviour that is perfectly adaptable to the rider, the type of track and the environmental conditions.

Among the features added to the Panigale V4, V4 S for 2021 is the chain guard fin, an important safety precaution that allows you to avoid dangerous contacts with the chain and crown in the event of a slide. In addition, for those who use the bike all year round, there is now provision for heated grips, while the ignition key has a new, more modern, and elegant grip.

The Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S models are also equipped with new self-bleeding brake and clutch pumps which were used for the first time on the Superleggera V4.

Representing the best in cruising, the Diavel had stunned riders with its personality, design, sport naked handling, and a thoroughbred engine. For 2021, the BS6 model keeps those innate characteristics intact while becoming a lot more environment conscious, the company said.

The Diavel 1260 BS6 model is heavier by 5 kg and tips the scale at 249 kg kerb. The Ducati Diavel 1260 S, on the other hand, is 2 kg lighter than the standard model. While the weight has increased, the 1262 cm3 Ducati Testastretta DVT engine with variable cam timing makes 3 BHP more than the predecessor.

The twin-cylinder Diavel 1260 puts out 162 Hp at 9,500 RPM and 129 NM at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox is a six-speed unit and the Diavel 1260 S gets a two-way Quick Shifter as standard. Engine bore and stroke on the twin cylinder Ducati Diavel 1260 engine are 106 and 71.5 mm, respectively.

The riding position and 'power cruiser' ergonomics so popular with first-generation Diavel enthusiasts remain unchanged. What has changed is the chassis set-up. The Diavel sports a prominent tubular steel Trellis frame. Anchored to it is an aluminium swingarm, sized to give surprising cornering agility, superb 'feel' and easy riding. In terms of suspension, the Diavel 1260 mounts fully adjustable 50 mm forks.

Damping compression and spring pre-load adjustment are on the left fork tube, while rebound adjustment is located on the right tube. At the rear, instead, the Diavel 1260 mounts a monoshock with adjustable spring-preload and damping rebound. The Diavel 1260 S, instead, is equipped with a fully adjustable Ohlins 48 mm fork and a fully adjustable Ohlins shock absorber, also fully adjustable.

Both the bikes provide the riders with improved and upgraded riding modes.

The company has started bookings across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi - NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai, and deliveries will begin as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

