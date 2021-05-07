E-bike maker Revolt suspends fresh bookings amid high demand

"Due to over-bookings, Revolt has paused taking any fresh bookings on its website post receiving an overwhelming response from the consumers," said a company statement.

New Delhi: RattanIndia Enterprises-backed electric bike maker Revolt Intellicorp Pvt Ltd has announced that it is over-booked for its bikes and has paused taking fresh bookings on its website.

The company is first catering to the confirmed orders received in large numbers from the six cities, where it has a presence. Revolt will re-open bookings after meeting the current set of orders in hand. It currently has production lines in the auto hub of Manesar in Haryana.

Revolt comes in two variants, RV 300 and RV 400 having a range of 150 kilometres on a single charge, top speed of 100 km per hour and full battery charge time of 4 hours. The 3.24 kWh battery has a warranty of 1,50,000 km.

RattanIndia had recently forayed in EV space through investment in Revolt.

RattanIndia & Revolt Chairman Rajiv Rattan said: "We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response for Revolt bikes. It just reinforces our belief that there is a great demand for superior EV bikes in the country and Revolt is well placed to fulfil this rapid shift towards EV mobility."

On the customer response, Revolt Managing Director Rahul Sharma said: "At Revolt Motors, we are determined to provide better and safer e-mobility solutions to our customers. We are overwhelmed with the response we have received from our customers across the 6 cities."

