E-SUV Jaguar I-PACE launched in India, starts at Rs 105.9L

The Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery that delivers 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque, allowing the I-PACE to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Jaguar Land Rover India on Tuesday announced the launch of the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE in India with a starting price of Rs 105.9 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL) said: "Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we've launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey. With our electrified products we look forward to playing a significant role in India's electrification drive into the future."

Jaguar has ensured that every step of the customer journey in owning an electric car is made as easy as possible. With this in mind, 22 retail outlets across 19 cities are now EV ready with over 35 EV chargers installed and more underway.

These chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC chargers and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers. Retailer staff have been extensively trained with in-depth and dedicated courses on EVs, thus enabling them to cater to all requirements and queries of customers, the company said in a statement.

Further, to charge the Jaguar I-PACE, customers may either use a Home Charging Cable that is provided as standard with the vehicle or use a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger that is also provided as standard.

The installation of this charger at the customer's house will be done by Tata Power Ltd, and will be coordinated via Jaguar Retailers. Customers can also access Tata Power's fast expanding EZ Charge network of around 200 I-PACE compatible charging points on a use and pay basis.

The new SUV will come with complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years roadside assistance package, 8 years or 1,60,000 km battery warranty and a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger.

