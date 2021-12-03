Easing Covid curbs lift India's October domestic air passenger traffic: IATA

The traffic rose 64.9 per cent over October 2020 level. However, it was down 27 per cent when compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

New Delhi: Easing Covid restrictions as well as accelerated vaccination drive and rising economic activity pushed India's October domestic air passenger traffic higher on a year-on-year basis.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India's domestic air passenger volume on a year-on-year basis -- measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) -- was one of the highest amongst major aviation markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia, and the US.

The country's domestic available passenger capacity -- measured in available seat kilometres (ASK) -- was up 43 per cent YoY.

On the other hand, when compared to October 2019, the ASK level was down 21 per cent.

"There were strong improvements in domestic RPKs in India and Japan, down respectively 27 per cent and 49.3 per cent compared to 2019 levels in October," the IATA said in its Air Passenger Market Analysis for October 2021.

"Both countries have been able to remove some control measures on the back of falling infections and rising vaccination rates."