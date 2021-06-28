ECLGS gets additional Rs 1.5 lakh cr

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The central government, on Monday, enlarged the scope of ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) by providing an additional spending limit of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Accordingly, overall cap of admissible guarantee under the scheme has been raised from Rs 3 lakh crore announced in May 2020 to Rs 4.5 lakh crore now. The ECGLS was launched in May 2020 as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat package.