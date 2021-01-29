  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. TopNews
  4. Economic Survey 2020-21 tabled in Lok Sabha

Economic Survey 2020-21 tabled in Lok Sabha

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 29th, 2021, 15:22:15hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Nirmala Sitharaman
>New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha.
 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features