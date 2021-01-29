Economic Survey does little to avert selling spree on D-Street

Selling spree by Foreign Institutional investors has continued on Friday from the last four trading sessions. According to a report, FIIs have sold equities worth Rs 6,800 crores. This is reported as the longest selling spree since September.

Mumbai: Indian equity markets again witnessed unrest on a day that saw the Finance Minister table the Union Economic Survey for 2020-21.

In the session on Friday, the 30 scrip sensitive Sensex slipped by 1.26 percent or 588.59 points to settle at 46,285.77. Eight trading sessions ago, the Sensex had scaled its all-time high of 50,184.01.

In the current session, barring stocks of IndusInd Bank, SunPharma, ICICIBank and HDFCBank none could post a green signal.

Stocks of Reliance Industries Limited, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dr Reddys, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS, were all in the red.

On the broader side, 1,382 stocks advanced as opposed to 1,529 declines. 165 scrips touched their 52 week highs as opposed to 36 that reached lows.

The Economic Survey released on Friday has assumed India's economy to contract by 7.7 percent for the current fiscal. According to the survey, the real growth rate for FY22 was assumed at 11.5 per cent based on IMF estimates.

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian has said that "the primary deficit for FY21 is assumed to be 6.8 percent of GDP... Primary deficit for FY22 is assumed to be 2.5 percent of GDP."

"Inflation is taken as 5 per cent, i.e. mid-point of the range of 4 per cent - 6 per cent," he added.

The document also noted that a V-Shaped economic recovery was owing to timely and stringent lockdown.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to unveil the Union Finance budget on Monday.

