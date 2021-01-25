ED raids 10 locations of Omkar group in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out raids at 10 locations in Mumbai linked to the Omkar Group builders and its officials Babulal Verma and Kamal Kishore Gupta in connection with a money laundering case.

An ED official wishing not to be named told IANS, "Today ED's raids included seven residential and three office premises belonging to Omkar Group, one of the leading builders in Mumbai."