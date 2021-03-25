Edelweiss Infra Yield Plus buys stake in Engie's Indian solar assets

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus (EIYP), an AIF managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited (EAAA), has concluded acquisition of stake under a strategic partnership with Engie Group, the leading French utility, towards acquiring a controlling stake in its solar energy assets in India.

This partnership between EIYP and Engie is aimed at creating a high-quality solar platform of substantial scale with a plan to add 2 GW solar assets in India over the next couple of years, EAAA said in a statement.

These assets will be developed by Engie and acquired by EIYP post commissioning as per agreed terms, it added.

EIYP along with its investee company Sekura Energy Limited (Sekura Energy), have completed the first stage towards acquisition of 74 per cent stake in the solar portfolio of the Engie Group in India with 813 MW of operating capacity. Additionally, the partnership provides EIYP access to a 2 GW pipeline of quality assets that will be developed and constructed by Engie in accordance with agreed terms.

With an AuM of over Rs 30,500 crore, EAAA focuses on providing long term growth capital to companies and projects and EIYP is the largest yield focused infrastructure AIF in India and the only platform owning and operating assets in all three large infrastructure sectors - transmission, solar energy and highways. This investment is in line with EIYP's strategy to generate regular yield and create value for its investors by taking controlling stake in quality operating infrastructure assets with strong cash flows.

"Acquiring operating infrastructure assets helps developers to unlock capital and de-lever, enabling them to take on newer and larger opportunities. As India, transitions to clean energy, this model will be the core to the country's ambitious renewable capacity expansion program", said Hemant Daga, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management.

Speaking on the development, Subahoo Chordia, Head of Infra Fund Business, EAAA said "This partnership accelerates our strategy to become a leading Infrastructure asset owner and investor. We are excited to join hands with Engie whose governance standards and values are closely aligned to our own. This is in line with our philosophy to help Infrastructure development in India in collaboration with high quality partners. Leveraging our combined strength and capabilities, we look forward to contributing to India's ambitious solar energy plans. "

Edelweiss Asset Management (EAM) - an arm of Edelweiss Group, is one of the country's leading asset management platforms, housing the country's largest Alternatives Platform (EAAA). It currently manages customer assets aggregating approximately Rs 79,500 crore. (Alternatives AuM Rs 30,500 crore and Mutual Fund AUM Rs 49,000 crore.)

