Edtech firm Unacademy raises $440 mn, now valued at $3.44 bn

Bengaluru: Online learning platform Unacademy on Monday said it has raised $440 million in a funding round led by Temasek, at a valuation of $3.44 billion.

The Series H funding round also saw participation from General Atlantic, Tiger Global and Softbank Vision Fund.

Over the last 18 months, the valuation of the Unacademy Group has risen almost 10 times, one of the fastest growth rates witnessed by a mid-stage consumer internet startup in India, the company said in a statement.