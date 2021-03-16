Efforts are made to revive 'sick' PSUs: Javadekar in LS

The Minister clarified the fact during Question Hour session in the Lower House when asked about government's steps taken to address the sickness of PSUs.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Considering government's seriousness towards the sickness of Public Sector Units (PSUs), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that all the necessary efforts are being made by the government to revive such sectors so that they can be revived.

"There is always an effort to ensure that those units which can be revived are revived," Javadekar said.

The Minister also said the focus is to utilise full capacity of PSUs. He further said that the government has approved the revival, merger, or restructuring of some PSUs.

Of those units, Javadekar named Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Steelwork Construction Ltd, Richardson and Cruddas Ltd, NEPA Ltd, Hooghly Printing Company Ltd, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Ltd (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

The Minister also said that government telecoms BSNL and MTNL are strategic assets. The Cabinet had approved Rs 69,000 crore revival package for loss-making telecom firms BSNL and MTNL, which included approval to merge both the companies.

--IANS

