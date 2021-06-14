EGS, GMR Aviation Academy ink MoU on aviation security training

The GMRAA is part of the GMR Group, India's leading infrastructure development company and the 4th largest private airport company in the world. Dubai-based EGS is a multi-faceted organisation that develops and implements security strategies and measures across the Emirates Airline network.

Hyderabad, June 14 (IANS) The Emirates Group Security (EGS) and the GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA) on Monday signed an MoU to promote cooperation for development and exchange of information, technical expertise, and experiences in aviation security.

Through this MoU, the GMRAA and the EGS will jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online and conventional classroom settings - certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate - to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asian regions.

According to a joint statement, the aim will be to educate and train aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures in accordance with national and international legislation, in a bid to address new and emerging challenges being faced by the industry. The efforts are part of wider critical initiatives to support the safe restoration of mobility and air travel across different regions.

The MoU also outlines both parties' commitments to providing training, education and development in the field of aviation, cyber and general security in direct response to the industry's demands.

"Our vision at EGS is to strengthen the global aviation community by providing AVSEC industry professionals with comprehensive, cutting-edge education and training. By investing in our workforce, and the global aviation community, we can bridge the gap between borders and create a tight-knit network of individuals capable of rising to any challenge," EGS Divisional Senior Vice President, Dr Abdulla Al Hashimi, said.

"Our association with Emirates team will support us to showcase our mettle in the Middle-eastern/ Asian region. The customisation of programme will help in assimilating and up-skilling of the aviation professionals and empower them to become good leaders. The symbiosis of two wonderful organizations i.e. GMRAA and EK-CASS is a landmark achievement for the training world and the participants would be greatly benefitted," GMR Services Business CEO, Ashwani Lohani, said.

--IANS

ms/vd