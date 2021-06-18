EKI Energy logs 4-fold rise in FY21 net profit

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) EKI Energy Services Ltd on Friday reported a four-fold jump in its net profit for the financial year 2020-21 at Rs 18.70 crore.
In FY20, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 4.51 crore.
This is the maiden result announcement by the company post its listing on BSE SME platform in April this year.
Amid ever-increasing global awareness of the impact of carbon emissions coupled with initiatives to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions, the company reported robust performance across all business verticals, with total revenue in FY21 standing at Rs 191.01 crore, rising 189 per cent over the previous fiscal.
Chairman and Managing Director Manish Dabkara said: "In line with global carbon credit markets, EKI Energy reported a stellar performance across all business segments during the year. The company reported a revenue growth of 189 per cent while EBITDA increased by over four times to Rs 25 crore."
--IANS
