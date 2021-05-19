Elderline becomes operational UP

The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India had come up with an initiative to reach out to the senior citizens in times of crisis to help them in terms of health concerns, emotional support and legal aid.

Lucknow, May 19 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has become one of the first states in the country to successfully operationalize 'Elderline', a helpline to assist and comfort the senior citizens amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the state.

The toll-free helpline facility had been made operational in Uttar Pradesh to extend complete support to the elderly citizens across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The helpline -- 14567, is being cited as a critical step to reach the elderly in need during the prevailing pandemic in the state, as it receives as many as 80 to 90 calls on a daily basis from various districts of Uttar Pradesh ranging from Noida to Ballia.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been particularly concerned about the safety, security, and all-round welfare of the needy, vulnerable and deprived sections of society.

In its efforts to realize the above objective even during such challenging times, the 'Elderline' project is providing complete support to senior citizens through the call centres which remain functional from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All queries pertaining to information on old age homes, physiotherapy units, health related, mental health related and legal issues are being addressed promptly, thereby ensuring quick redressal of grievances as directed by the state government.

The facility has already been made operational in five major states of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu (TN) and Karnataka and efforts are being made to make them functional in all states by the end of May 2021.

The 'Elderline' is a facility operationalized with the assistance of Tata Trusts and NSE foundation.

