Electrified: Jaguar Land Rover accelerates electric mobility push

Accordingly, the plan envisages the electrification of both Land Rover and Jaguar brands on separate architectures with "two clear, unique personalities".

Luxury automobile manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover announced its new global strategy titled 'Reimagine' to become a more environmentally sustainable brand.

"In the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six pure electric variants as it continues to be the world leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. The first all-electric variant will arrive in 2024," the company said in a statement.

"By the middle of the decade, Jaguar will have undergone a renaissance to emerge as a pure electric luxury brand with a dramatically beautiful new portfolio of emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies."

According to the company, both Jaguar and Land Rover will offer pure electric power, nameplate by nameplate, by 2030.

"By this time, in addition to 100 per cent of Jaguar sales, it is anticipated that around 60 per cent of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains."

Besides, Jaguar Land Rover's aim is to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

"As part of this ambition, the company is also preparing for the expected adoption of clean fuel-cell power in line with a maturing of the hydrogen economy."

"Development is already underway with prototypes arriving on UK roads within the next 12 months as part of the long-term investment programme."

Furthermore, the company has made an annual commitment of 2.5 billion pounds.

This will include investments in electrification technologies and the development of connected services to enhance the journey and experiences of customers, alongside data-centric technologies that will further improve their ownership ecosystem.

In addition, to realise this vision the company will curate closer collaboration and knowledge-sharing with Tata Group companies to enhance sustainability and reduce emissions as well as sharing best practices in next-generation technology, data and software development leadership.

Jaguar Land Rover has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, in which Tata Sons is the largest shareholder, since 2008.

