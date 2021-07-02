Elon Musk's early morning rhyme raises hope for Baby Doge Coin

Tesla Chief Elon Musk may have fuelled the aspirations for another bunch of cryptocurrency investors. On Thursday morning, the maverick investor's tweet pushed Baby Doge Coin up by ten percent in the intra-day session.
On Friday, the volume of Baby Doge coins in the market increased ten times and price went up by 7.1 percent higher to $0.000000001757 per coin.
Musk's tweet replaced the Shark, a popular rhyme, for the Baby Dog.
Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021
For those unaware, Baby Dog is an alternative coin built on the lines of the DogeCoin.
According to information on CoinMarketCap, "Baby Doge seeks to impress his father (DogeCoin) by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system built in so more baby doge are being added to your wallet. Simply Love, pet, and watch your baby doge grow."
Image attributed to the Baby Doge Community Coin website.