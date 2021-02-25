Emirates operates first flight serviced by fully vaccinated frontline teams

Accordingly, flight EK215 from Dubai-Los Angeles was supported by fully vaccinated check-in, security, Business and First Class lounge and boarding gate employees, as well as engineers, pilots and cabin crew.

New Delhi: Dubai-based Emirates airline on Monday operated a flight with fully vaccinated frontline teams servicing passengers at every touchpoint of the travel journey.

"Also supporting the flight's operations were fully vaccinated aircraft appearance, loading and special handling teams from dnata, as well as SkyCargo teams working on the cargo and logistics requirements for EK215," the airline said in a statement.

"The Emirates Group rolled out its vaccination drive at pace just over a month ago, and since then, close to 26,000, or 44 per cent, of the Group's UAE frontline aviation workforce have received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm vaccines."

According to the statement, nearly 5,000 cabin and flight deck crew have opted to receive both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In addition, the statement said that thousands more Emirates Group employees in other roles have taken their Covid-19 vaccine through the company's clinics and vaccination centres, while others have opted to take their vaccine at one of the many vaccination centres across the UAE.

