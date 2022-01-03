Ensure e-commerce rules are not relaxed, CAIT tells Centre

New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders has written to the Centre asking it to ensure that no relaxations are provided to the e-commerce firms.

The Centre is in the final stages of drafting new e-commerce rules, which is expected to be launched "soon".

"... any dilution in the proposed e-commerce rules under CPA (Consumer Protection Act) will percolate a strong feeling across the country that the government has succumbed to some hidden pressures and the e-commerce landscape has been offered to the global e-tailers to twist the e-commerce to their advantage even at the cost of flouting the laws and the policy...," the CAIT said in a letter written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.