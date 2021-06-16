Entrepreneur empowers army of 2.5 crore honeybees with digital touch

Also available is organic honey processed by an army of 2.5 crore honeybees. Besides, organic dal, pulses, and vegetables, Saintfarm has an in-house apiary to produce pure, unadulterated honey. Currently, there are three apiaries located around North India, but more apiaries are expected to be added by the next spring.

On Tuesday, Saintfarm launched an app for customers to buy from its basket of myriad organic products.

Saintfarm Agro LLP which calls itself as India's first ever 100 percent organic food company has adopted the digital way of life.

Having made the digital plunge, Saintfarm is planning to add more honeybees, connect 15,000 farmers in the next two years, and improve its processing facility from 240 MT to 1,000 MT by end of 2023.

Entrepreneur Sajan Raj Kurup the Chairman of Ventureland Asia is already an investor in ecommerce, education, healthcare, Agri-Tech and esports.

Kurup acquired an Ahmedabad based 10 year old organic retail firm Arpit Organic in 2019 and has been scaling it ever since. He says, "Saintfarm has been a lot of hard work for two years of being connected to the soil and putting together an ecosystem of food that is really needed today."

"The Pandemic only strengthened my resolve to get more invested in the food business," he adds.

"With Saintfarm, I really want to make organic more affordable and mainstream across the length and breadth of this vast country and be a significant contributor to the organic movement globally. We made a strategic business decision to invest and our own create Agri-tech infrastructure. Saintfarm’s founding architecture is based on three tenets. Respect for the land we till. Respect for the farmers who till the land. And Respect for the produce that we grow. I sincerely believe that organic and sustainable living isn’t just a choice but a right everyone must exercise."

The organic food market is expected to reach $380.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.5%. The Indian organic food market which reached a value of $815 Million in 2020 may see competition sizzling.

Saintfarm joins the league of established brands such as Dabur, Patanjali Ayurved, Organic Tattva, and several other in the Indian market. Market research firm IMARC expects India's market to grow at a CAGR of around 24% between 2021-2026.